Atkins City Council appoints new city clerk

The Atkins City Council, at a special meeting Thursday, appointed a new city clerk to replace Barbara Gardner, who resigned Wednesday.

The new city clerk is Michelle Brown, who lives in Atkins but works for Chambers Bankshares in Danville. She will keep that job, since the City Clerk job is part-time.

The city is taking applications to replace Gardner as a City Hall office worker, a job from which she also resigned. When asked Friday, Gardner said she preferred not to give a reason for her resignation.

The vote to hire Brown was unanimous.

All members of the Council were present for the meeting except Sean Rehm, JoAnn Spence, Raymond Staggs, Dave Belcher, Bro Price and Raymond Pearce.