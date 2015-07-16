Trending
The Atkins Chronicle & Dover Times
15-News Awards #2_1

Steve Leavell wins first place for column in The Dover Times

1
Featured Stories

APA winner — The Dover Times’ Steve Leavell won a first place award for news/political column in the Arkansas Press Association’s 2015 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest last week in North Little Rock. “Pete Moss” of The Dover Times won an honorable mention for a general interest column, Leavell also won an honorable mention for a general interest column. The Atkins Chronicle won a third place award for its Football 2014 special section.

