House fire in Atkins

The home of Al and Lina Davidson on North Church Street in Atkins was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning. The historic house had been remodeled by the Davidsons and was formerly owned by the Venable family. Before that it was owned by Joe and Ruth Stephenson, who were not the original owners. The house is thought to be well over 100 years old. The fire started around 4:30 a.m. It appears to have started at the south end of the house where there are bedrooms. Al was asleep with his hearing aids off, so Lina heard the alarm and woke Al up. It has been reported that some things from the house were saved, but we do not know what at this time. Lina Davidson praised the Atkins Fire Department for their prompt and professional help.