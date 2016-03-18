UPDATED: Bomb threat to chicken plant in Atkins

The Twin Rivers chicken plant at Atkins was evacuated Friday morning after a package was found with a message in English and Spanish indicating it contained a bomb. Atkins Police Chief Stephen Pack responded to a call from the plant, ordered the evacuation and called for a bomb squad from Conway. X-rays showed there was no bomb and police searched the plant and ended the evacuation about 10:30 a.m. The call came in at 6:45 a.m.

UPDATE: During the Investigation throughout the day on 03/18/2016 of the incident involving a suspicious package at Twin Rivers Foods, a possible suspect was identified through interviews that were conducted at the plant. At approximately 5:30 p.m., ASP Special Agent Joe Carter and I interviewed an employee of the plant who stated he was responsible for the package being left at the location it was found as well as being the person who authored the writing. The investigation is still ongoing at this time and a report will be sent to Prosecuting Attorney David Gibbons for further review.