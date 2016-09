2016 Atkins Sweetheart Court: (Back Row) Kama Whitaker, Alejandra Handie, Camryn Freeman, Alyson Kinder, Allie Shewmake, (Middle Row) Lillie Peters, Leah Casey, Kayson Williams, Adan Killins, (Front Row) Maci Rae Crabtree, Klair Burns, Jayce Duvall, Brooks Terry, Aubrey Dutton. The Atkins After Prom Committee would like to sincerely thank everyone for all of their support.