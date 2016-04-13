Picklefest Pageants to be May 7

The annual Picklefest Pageants will be May 7, 2016 at the Atkins High School Auditorium.This years’ pageant will be open to boys ages 0 and up; and girls ages 0-12 months, 13-23 months, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12, 13-16 and 17-20 years(single) as well as a Ms. division for ladies ages 21- up (married, divorced, single).

Entry fee is $25 and attire is casual wear only.

For more information and entry forms contact Amanda at 479-886-0233 OR Jennifer at 479-886-0007, or email picklefestpageant@yahoo.com.

Entry forms are available on the PBA website www.peopleforabetteratkins.org

All entries must be postmarked by April 29.

The event is sponsored by People for a Better Atkins and held in conjunction with the Atkins Picklefest May 20-21.