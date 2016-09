3A-1 region baseball/softball tournaments in Atkins

3A-1 Region Baseball Tournament @ Atkins

Thursday (5-5)

Game 1 (10AM) – Greenland (1st 1W) vs Paris (4th 4)

Game 2 (12:30PM) – Atkins (2nd 4) vs. West Fork (3rd 1W)

Game 3 (3PM) – Booneville (1st 4) vs. Elkins (4th 1W)

Game 4 (5:30PM – Mansfield (2nd 1W) vs. Charleston (3rd 4)

Friday (5-6)

Game 5 (12PM) – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 6 (2:30PM) – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Saturday (5-7)

Third Place

Game 7 (12PM) – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6

Championship Game

Game 8 (2:30PM) – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6

Top four teams advance to 3A State Tournament at Smackover/Norphlet on May 12-14

3A-1 Region Softball Tournament @ Atkins

Thursday (5-5)

Game 1 (10AM) – West Fork (1st 1W) vs. Lamar (4th 4)

Game 2 (12:30PM) – Atkins (2nd 4) vs. Elkins (3rd 1W)

Game 3 (3PM) – Booneville (1st 4) vs. Lavaca (4th 1W)

Game 4 (5:30PM) – Greenland (2nd 1W) vs. Paris (3rd 4)

Friday (5-6)

Game 5 (12PM) – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 6 (2:30PM) – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Saturday (5-7)

Third Place

Game 7 (12 PM) – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6

Championship Game

Game 8 (2:30PM) – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6

Top four teams advance to 3A State Tournament at Smackover on May 12-14