4A-North region baseball/softball tournaments at Prairie Grove

4A-North Region Baseball Tournament @ Prairie Grove

Thursday (5/5)

Game 1 (10AM) – W1 Pea Ridge vs. 4th 4 Clinton

Game 2 (12:30PM) –2nd 4 Pottsville vs. 3rd 1 Huntsville

Game 3 (3PM) – 1st 4 Dover vs. 4th 1 Prairie Grove

Game 4 (5:30PM) – 2nd 1 Shiloh Christian vs.3rd 4 Ozark

Friday (5/6)

Game 5 (12PM) – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 6 (2:30PM) – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Saturday (5/7)

THIRD PLACE GAME

Game 7 (12PM) – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Game 8 (2:30PM) – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6

(Top four teams advance to 4A State Tournament at Ashdown, May 12-14)

4A-North Region Softball Tournament @ Prairie Grove

Thursday (5/5)

Game 1 (10AM) W1 Lincoln vs. 4th 4 Clinton

Game 2 (12:30PM) – 2nd 4 Dardanelle vs. 3rd 1 Berryville

Game 3 (3PM) – 1st 4 Pottsville vs. 4th 1 Pea Ridge

Game 4 (5:30PM) – 2nd 1 Prairie Grove vs. 3rd 4 Ozark

Friday (5/6)

Game 5 (12PM) – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 6 (2:30PM) – Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Saturday (5/7)

THIRD PLACE GAME

Game 7 (12PM) – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Game 8 (2:30PM) – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6