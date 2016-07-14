Emergency warning system

Representative of the 911 System have been to Atkins City Hall to provide information about setting up telephones, especially cell phones, in the Atkins Area to receive warnings about emergencies and other matters.Mayor Jerry Don Barrett announced at the City Council meeting Tuesday night that residents can take their phones to City Hall to get them programmed to receive messages about emergencies, including school lock down, boil orders and other matters as well as weather warnings.
Emergency warning system0
