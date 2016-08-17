Federal homeland security raid in Atkins

Federal Homeland Security Agents conducted a raid on the former Sav-a-Sum market at 810 W. Main St. in Atkins, Wednesday, Aug. 10.Atkins Police assisted in the action, in which the federal agents wore black

SWAT gear and had a helicopter circling overhead. They removed several large boxes of evidence and items from the building owned by Richard Bartman. Bartman had been taken into custody earlier in the day by the Atkins Police Department.

Bartman had been cited by Atkins Police Department in the past for a messy lot but had removed most of the items, which included wrecked sports cars. The Atkins Chronicle contacted Homeland Security who promises a news release in the future. It has not been released what Bartman has been charged with.