

The Gum Log

By Van A. Tyson

As I review all my impressions of Jason Molitor, I keep coming back to the word “big.”

He was of course big in size, 6 feet 2, with the heft to go with it, but he was also big in more important ways. He was big in his influence on young people and other aspects of the Wesley Foundation at Arkansas Tech. He was big in his influence and support of his family. His religious faith was big, shown in his actions and attitude. His personality was big, as illustrated by the love and respect that was displayed at the visitation and funeral and other ways, including Facebook posts.

He was big in the number of people he touched, from his various pastorates and other activities. People came from Dover, Overcup, Cleveland, Little Rock, Arkadelphia, Hollywood, Liberty, Mo., and of course Russellville and Pope County.

His death October 21 leaves a big — a gaping — hole in the fabric of society, not only in Pope County but in general.

I don’t remember a first impression of Jason. It just seems like he was there and a part of the family seamlessly. It was typical of his nature to fit in smoothly. Emory obviously knew he was right for her, and that was right for us.

She had been active in Wesley, singing in Circuit Riders, acting in plays and helping in other ways. He, meanwhile, was working in Age-to-Age and learning about ministry from Brother Dave Scroggin.

We went with him to Overcup and Cleveland. I remember two inspirational Easter sunrise services on the hill at Cleveland (for both churches), eating the breakfast cooked by the men after watching the sun rise in the east windows and watching youth plays. We enjoyed the people who welcomed Jason and Emory with love and respect.

After he and Emory were married, he needed a job. It wasn’t entirely true, but I joked that I bought The Dover Times because my son-in-law needed a job. He was managing editor and Emory, who had a minor in journalism, was news editor. He built relationships in Dover and did other managerial things, including personnel, and he did it so well that the United Methodist Church in Dover called him as pastor for it and the Moreland church.

He and Emory made a lot of good friends in Dover for a couple of years, then moved to Liberty, Mo., where he was associate pastor of the Methodist Church while attending St. Paul School of Theology for four years.

We visited many times, including two trips for the birth of Abigail. Jason impressed a lot of people, while Emory worked with youth and conducted a contemporary service, including playing the keyboard. They were a big hit there, and got the church youth to perform Bill Parton’s play, “Angels, Arks and Patriarchs.”

Jason was then associate pastor of First United Methodist Church in Little Rock, and they lived on Snake Hill in North Little Rock. He continued to build a base of friends and supporters there. Olivia was born during that time and Christened in that church. That was when Emory started performing at Murray’s Dinner Theatre, having several leading roles in musicals His generous support of Emory’s enthusiasms showed what kind of person he was.

She was doing one show while they moved to Arkadelphia, where Jason became head of the Wesley Foundation for Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist universities. Jason was also pastor of the Hollywood Methodist Church, where they made more friends. (We like to be able to say that Emory has sung in Hollywood.) He was leader of a summer camp at the Davidson Campground while there, with Ginnie and me hanging out and taking care of Abigail and Olivia. Olivia pursued her love of toads, using me to help catch them.

After three years there building the Wesley program, Jason was transferred to the Arkansas Tech Wesley Foundation as successor to his mentor and longtime ministry developer, “Brother Dave” Scroggin in 2009. It was his dream job, the one he aspired to as the pinnacle of his career.

The huge turnout at Wesley Foundation Thursday night and the funeral at Russellville First United Methodist showed just how influential and inspirational Jason had been all those years. People from all the years and places showed up and talked about how important he had been in their lives.

One of the more meaningful comments I heard was that Jason was “real.” Several people had comments about how he related to them as a person rather than as a pastor. It was clear his appeal was enhanced by his lack of arrogance and pretense. He was able to use humor to defuse conflict and maintain a congenial atmosphere. Friends recalled how he could be goofy and silly when needed.

That was part of his style, in which he didn’t use his bigness in an overbearing way. He was big in his influence and accomplishments, but he was anything but big in his approach to individuals.