Four Wildcats sign LOI with Lyon College

Four Wildcat football players signed their national letters of intent Thursday afternoon to play for Lyon College. Linemen Jeff Proctor and Chris Poole will join backs Eric McGowan and Shawn Lusk in hope to build a Lyon program which is starting football for the first time since 1951. See next weeks issue of The Dover Times for full story.
Four Wildcats sign LOI with Lyon College1
Thanks for the fabulous coverage you guys have given the Hector Wildcats this season! It is very much appreciated by the school and the community! Keep up the good work!