History association essay contest winners honored

ESSAY WINNERS — These River Valley students read their prize-winning essays to the members of the Pope County Historical Association Friday of last week. The essays will be published in the association’s Quarterly. From left, Jessica Taylor, daughter of John Taylor and Patty Hughes, “Potts Inn,” third place award of $25, Pottsville Middle School student of Tina Taylor; Emma Gregory, daughter of Eric and Trish Gregory, “Dwight Mission,” honorable mention award of $10; Pottsville Middle School student of Tina Taylor; Rachel Haralson, daughter of Melissa and Kevin Haralson, “Economy Community,” honorable mention award of $10, Atkins Middle School student of Renee Dixson; Kaelyn Pearson, daughter of Joe and Sarah Pearson, “Latimore House in Russellville,” first place award of $100, Pottsville student of Tina Taylor; Katelyn Dunlap, daughter of Jana Dunlap, “Nogo School House and Community Building,” second place award of $50, Atkins Middle School student of Renee Dixson; Moira Murdoch, daughter of Gail and Mark Murdoch, “Lee Barnes, The Last man Hanged in Pope County, first place award of $100, Atkins High School student. Tory Pack, daughter of Sherry and Ronnie Pack, “Montgomery/Hays House,” honorable mention award of $10, and student of Renee Dixson is not pictured. The association meets the second Friday of each month at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. Guests are welcome.